Covid-19 Greece – 2,448 cases reported on Friday

The Hellenic National Public Health Organisation (EODY) announced 2,448 confirmed Covid-19 cases on Friday, of which 63 were detected at the country’s entry points. The total number of cases is 52,254, of which 54.4% are men.

Of the confirmed cases, 493 were found in Attica and 683 in Thessaloniki.

4,369 (8.4%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 15,192 (29.1%) are related to an already known case.

196 patients are being treated by intubation. Their median age is 66 years with 45 (23.0%) being females and the rest men, while 91.3% of the intubated patients have an underlying condition or are aged 70 years and older. 315 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

There were 14 new deaths recorded bringing the death toll to 715 in the country. Of the fatalities, 279 (39.0%) are women and the rest men. Their median is 79 years with 96.5% suffering from underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.