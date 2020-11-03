Weather forecast: Clouds, rain
Clouds, rain and northerly winds are forecast for wednesday.
Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Rain in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 10C to 20C. Mostly fair in the western parts with temperatures between 13C and 23C.
