Weather forecast: Clouds, rain

3 November 2020
Clouds, rain and northerly winds are forecast for wednesday.

Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Rain in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 10C to 20C. Mostly fair in the western parts with temperatures between 13C and 23C.

