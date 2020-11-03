New Turkish provocation: “We are ready with 60 ships”

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar is trying again to maintain the temperature of the Greek-Turkish relations close to boiling point, stressing that “60 ships of the Turkish fleet are ready” and noting that “on land, at sea, in the air, our aircraft are ready to defend our law”.

Speaking at the military academy in Ankara, Akar urged the military academy students to delve even deeper into the Navtex issue, as “a new policy of sovereignty now being pursued in the Eastern Mediterranean”.

“There is a law of the sea, there is international law. If you try to limit a country with 1870 kilometers of coastline to your own borders and say ‘everything is mine’, then there will be a problem”.