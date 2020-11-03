90% of Russian citizens infected with Covid-19 on holidays returned from Turkey

About 90% of Russian citizens infected with the coronavirus during their holidays abroad had returned from Turkey, said the head of the Russian Consumer Health Regulatory Authority Anna Popova, speaking to the relevant government committee on the treatment for the coronavirus.

“Since the opening of the border with Turkey, almost 1 million people have returned since August 1,5. In our general list of cases from the total number of cases, there were more than 10.000 positive coronavirus tests, of which 90% are people who returned from Turkey. “For this reason, it is obvious that it is necessary to discuss and propose certain measures,” Popova said.

Earlier, the central staff for dealing with the spread of coronavirus in Russia had announced that it would not recommend the closure of the country’s borders due to the pandemic.

Turkey was one of the first countries with which Russia resumed air connections. From August 1, 2020, international flights with Britain and Tanzania resumed.