Weather forecast: Mostly fair

2 November 2020
Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Mostly fair in the northern and western parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 10C to 24C.

Clouds and rain in the eastern parts with temperatures between 14C and 22C. Rain over the Aegean islands and Crete, 18C-24C.

Clouds with a chance of rain in Athens, 16C-21C. Fair in Thessaloniki, 11C-21C.

Attack on Synagogue in Austria – One person has been reportedly killed
Attack on Synagogue in Austria – One person has been reportedly killed

makis - Nov 02, 2020

The Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung has reported an attack on a synagogue and shootings in central Vienna, with police confirming…

Tech Giants Shrug Off COVID-19 Crisis
Tech Giants Shrug Off COVID-19 Crisis

Panos - Nov 02, 2020

As opposed to airlines, hotel chains, restaurants and millions of small businesses that are fighting for survival amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the…

Visiting the Athens Acropolis a totally new experience (videos)
Visiting the Athens Acropolis a totally new experience (videos)

Panos - Nov 02, 2020

"Improving the visiting conditions of the monuments at the Acropolis is a priority for the Ministry of Culture and Sports.…

Recent Comments