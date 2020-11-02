LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Visiting the Athens Acropolis a totally new experience (videos)

2 November 2020
30 Views

“Improving the visiting conditions of the monuments at the Acropolis is a priority for the Ministry of Culture and Sports. With the upgrading works of the services provided in the Acropolis, the Holy Rock becomes – for the first time – completely accessible not only to the disabled but also to citizens with mobility or other health problems,” Greece’s Culture Ministry said in a statement, according to ANA,

“The project is expected to be delivered on December 3, 2020, together with the new, safe state-of-the-art slope lift, making the experience of visiting the Acropolis totally different,” it added.

The ministry has also attached two interesting links, regarding the paths at the Acropolis 1978 – 2020 and the ongoing work of the paths on the rock of the Acropolis.

You may be interested

Attack on Synagogue in Austria – One person has been reportedly killed
SLIDE
shares30 views
SLIDE
shares30 views

Attack on Synagogue in Austria – One person has been reportedly killed

makis - Nov 02, 2020

The Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung has reported an attack on a synagogue and shootings in central Vienna, with police confirming…

Tech Giants Shrug Off COVID-19 Crisis
WORLD
shares50 views
WORLD
shares50 views

Tech Giants Shrug Off COVID-19 Crisis

Panos - Nov 02, 2020

As opposed to airlines, hotel chains, restaurants and millions of small businesses that are fighting for survival amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the…

Trump advertises the ‘positive’ things he did for Greeks in 2020 ‘Greek Voices for Trump’ list
GREECE
shares27 views
GREECE
shares27 views

Trump advertises the ‘positive’ things he did for Greeks in 2020 ‘Greek Voices for Trump’ list

Panos - Nov 02, 2020

The heads of Trump‘s Greek-American community division for the 2020 Election campaign, Christos Marafatsos and Anthony Marlowe, urged the Greek Diaspora…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Attack on Synagogue in Austria – One person has been reportedly killed
SLIDE
shares30 views
SLIDE
shares30 views

Attack on Synagogue in Austria – One person has been reportedly killed

makis - Nov 02, 2020

The Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung has reported an attack on a synagogue and shootings in central Vienna, with police confirming a large deployment but without giving a…

Tech Giants Shrug Off COVID-19 Crisis
WORLD
shares50 views
WORLD
shares50 views

Tech Giants Shrug Off COVID-19 Crisis

Panos - Nov 02, 2020

As opposed to airlines, hotel chains, restaurants and millions of small businesses that are fighting for survival amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the world’s most prominent tech companies have been…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Attack on Synagogue in Austria – One person has been reportedly killed
SLIDE
shares30 views
SLIDE
shares30 views

Attack on Synagogue in Austria – One person has been reportedly killed

makis - Nov 02, 2020

The Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung has reported an attack on a synagogue and shootings in central Vienna, with police confirming a large deployment but without giving a…

Tech Giants Shrug Off COVID-19 Crisis
WORLD
shares50 views
WORLD
shares50 views

Tech Giants Shrug Off COVID-19 Crisis

Panos - Nov 02, 2020

As opposed to airlines, hotel chains, restaurants and millions of small businesses that are fighting for survival amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the world’s most prominent tech companies have been…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments