Weather forecast: Mostly fair
3 Views
Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Mostly fair in the northern and western parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 10C to 24C.
Clouds with a chance of rain in Athens, 16C-21C. Fair in Thessaloniki, 11C-21C.
