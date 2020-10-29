Two Greek hotels win TUI top awards
Two Greek hotels are among the 16 winners of the TUI Global Hotel Awards, a great distinction that boosts the international visibility of the hotels. The winners are selected based on the results of the evaluation of customers in terms of the quality of services provided.
The two hotels awarded the distinctions are the Phāea Resorts hotel group (Blue Palace, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Cretan Malia Park, member of Design Hotels® and Agapi Beach Resort) which is awarded the TUI Global Hotel Awards in the TUI Care Foundation category, as well as the Euphoria Resort Hotel in Kolymvari, Crete, which is awarded the TUI Global Hotel Awards in the Best Hotel TUI Nordic category as the best hotel for TUI Scandinavian customers worldwide. The TUI Group warmly congratulates Phāea Resorts and Euphoria Resort for their unwavering commitment to providing unique, quality, and sustainable experiences to TUI customers.
