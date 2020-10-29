LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Nice Muslim terrorist arrived in France from Lampedusa – Watch the moment of his arrest (video)

29 October 2020
A Tunisian man who arrived in Europe with a group of migrants rescued off the coast of Lampedusa in Italy via North Africa (Libya) is the Muslim terrorist who attacked the church in Nice, France according to a senior official source.

Brahim Ausawi, confessed to the act, saying “I stabbed them”, while he was hospitalized, according to “Le Parisien”.

The 21-year-old (originally given as a 25-year-old) stated that he acted alone, however, following the new information that emerged, the French authorities do not rule out that he was linked to jihadist groups and traveled to Europe to carry out a terrorist attack.

The perpetrator did not have an identity card or passport with him, according to the French media.

The way the young man acted was exactly the same as the assassination of French history professor Samuel Patty, according to Christian Estrozi, the mayor of Nice.

“The perpetrator was constantly repeating the phrase ‘Allah Akhbar’ (God is great) and was under the influence of drugs”, the mayor said.

Jihadists had followed exactly the same tactics in previous major terrorist attacks in France and other European countries. The perpetrators were under the influence of drugs and shouted “God is great” as they were carrying out their heinous acts.

Recent Comments