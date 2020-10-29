Covid-19 Greece – Negative record with 1,547 cases on Wednesday
The worrying upward trend of Covid-19 cases in Greece continued on Wednesday, as the Hellenic National Public Health Organization (EODY) announced 1,547 confirmed cases, of which 78 are associated with known outbreaks and 52 were detected following checks at the country’s borders. The total number of cases is 34,299, of which 55.3% are men.
4,003 (11.7%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 12,552 (36.6%) are related to an already known case.
108 patients are being treated by intubation. Their median age is 65 years with 34 (31.5%) being females and the rest men, while 93.5% of the intubated patients have an underlying condition or are aged 70 years and older. 280 patients have been discharged from the ICU.
Finally, there were 10 deaths recorded bringing the death toll to 603 in the country. Of the fatalities, 228 (37.8%) are women and the rest men. Their median is 79 years with 96.2% suffering from underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.
