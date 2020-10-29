LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Another Christian Monastery to open as a Mosque in Turkey

29 October 2020
2 Views

After the conversion of the iconic Hagia Sophia into a mosque, another famous building of Orthodox Christianity in Constantinople (Istanbul), will reopen as an Islamic place of worship, with the possibility of President Tayyip Erdogan attending, according to Turkish media.

On Friday 30/10/2020 in the Monastery of Chora, Kariye Mosque, as the Turks call it, a Muslim prayer will be held – for the first time after 72 years – after the decision of the Erdogan government to abolish its museum status.

“The Kariye Mosque in the Fatih district of Istanbul will open as a place of worship after 72 years for Friday prayers on October 30. The mosque will receive its faithful. “May Allah hear the prayers in the mosque for a long time,” wrote the head of the Directorate of Religious Affairs, Ali Erbas, on his personal Twitter account.

The presence of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan at the opening prayer at the ‘Chora Monastery’ is still open, as he did last July with the Hagia Sophia. However, there is a serious issue with the coronavirus pandemic in Istanbul, which may act as a deterrent, according to Turkish media.

The precious Christian mosaics will be covered with a “curtain” during prayer hours, while an audio system has been installed, while the carpets placed on the marble floor are turquoise, the same as those of Hagia Sophia.

The Monastery of Chora was an orthodox monastery during the Byzantine period, with unique mosaics. It was turned into a mosque in the 16th century, while from 1958 it functioned as a museum. By a decision of the Turkish Supreme Court in 2019, a government decree the structure was turned into a mosque again last August.

You may be interested

Europe has lost 60 percent of its Jewish populaton since 1970
WORLD
shares4 views
WORLD
shares4 views

Europe has lost 60 percent of its Jewish populaton since 1970

Panos - Oct 29, 2020

Europe has lost 60 percent of its Jewish populaton since 1970 according to a new study by the London-based Institute for Jewish…

Stores closed on November 1st due to Covid-19 measures
GREECE
shares1 views
GREECE
shares1 views

Stores closed on November 1st due to Covid-19 measures

Panos - Oct 29, 2020

The General Secretariat for Commerce – Ministry of Regional Development and Competitiveness, has informed the consumer public and companies that,…

Covid-19 Greece – Negative record with 1,547 cases on Wednesday
GREECE
shares8 views
GREECE
shares8 views

Covid-19 Greece – Negative record with 1,547 cases on Wednesday

Panos - Oct 29, 2020

The worrying upward trend of Covid-19 cases in Greece continued on Wednesday, as the Hellenic National Public Health Organization (EODY)…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Europe has lost 60 percent of its Jewish populaton since 1970
WORLD
shares4 views
WORLD
shares4 views

Europe has lost 60 percent of its Jewish populaton since 1970

Panos - Oct 29, 2020

Europe has lost 60 percent of its Jewish populaton since 1970 according to a new study by the London-based Institute for Jewish Policy Research. Its key findings were published…

Stores closed on November 1st due to Covid-19 measures
GREECE
shares1 views
GREECE
shares1 views

Stores closed on November 1st due to Covid-19 measures

Panos - Oct 29, 2020

The General Secretariat for Commerce – Ministry of Regional Development and Competitiveness, has informed the consumer public and companies that, due to the emergency measures taken to…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Europe has lost 60 percent of its Jewish populaton since 1970
WORLD
shares4 views
WORLD
shares4 views

Europe has lost 60 percent of its Jewish populaton since 1970

Panos - Oct 29, 2020

Europe has lost 60 percent of its Jewish populaton since 1970 according to a new study by the London-based Institute for Jewish Policy Research. Its key findings were published…

Stores closed on November 1st due to Covid-19 measures
GREECE
shares1 views
GREECE
shares1 views

Stores closed on November 1st due to Covid-19 measures

Panos - Oct 29, 2020

The General Secretariat for Commerce – Ministry of Regional Development and Competitiveness, has informed the consumer public and companies that, due to the emergency measures taken to…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments