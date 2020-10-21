Weather forecast: Mostly fair
Mostly fair weather and northerly winds are forecast for Wednesday.
Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Mostly fair in the northern and western parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 10C to 24C.
