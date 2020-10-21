LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

The Greek Armed Forces on high alert (photos)

21 October 2020
33 Views

The Greek Armed Forces are sending a clear message completing the large-scale diplomatic counterattack of Greece against Turkey, with the clear objective of increasing the cost of the Turkish absurdities.

The official photos that the Greek Defence Ministry has released show part of the fleet that has been operating in near the Turkish survey ship Oruc Reis.

As a high ranking Greek military source states, “our warplanes are on high alert in their squadrons, as Army formations have put their units on full alert. The provocative scenario set by the Turks twice lately against our sovereign rights is repeated a third time, now even closer to Kastellorizo, sending the Armed Forces back to the ramparts to face of the enemy threat. Only now our commanders, officers, crews and all the personnel of the armed forces, have in their quiver another weapon: the valuable experience of the recent past. Having fully assimilated the lessons of the double summer Turkish provocations and with the updated operational plans that determine the right reactions in each case, the Greek Armed Forces are fully prepared and fully determined to carry out their mission successfully and defend our sovereign interests”.

You may be interested

Coronavirus Greece: Explosive rise with 865 new cases, 331 in Attica & 181 in Thessaloniki
GREECE
shares32 views
GREECE
shares32 views

Coronavirus Greece: Explosive rise with 865 new cases, 331 in Attica & 181 in Thessaloniki

makis - Oct 21, 2020

The Greek authorities announced today 865 new cases of coronavirus in the country, of which 82 are associated with known…

Oruc Reis Navtex to be extended, Turkish newspaper reports
DEFENCE
shares34 views
DEFENCE
shares34 views

Oruc Reis Navtex to be extended, Turkish newspaper reports

Panos - Oct 21, 2020

According to the pro-Erdogan newspaper Yeni Safak, the Navtex for research vessel Oruc Reis will be extended. “Oruc Reis continues its investigations, heading…

PM Mistotakis meets with Cypriot President Anastasiades in Cyprus
GREECE
shares33 views
GREECE
shares33 views

PM Mistotakis meets with Cypriot President Anastasiades in Cyprus

Panos - Oct 21, 2020

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades, after arriving in Cyprus for the work…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Coronavirus Greece: Explosive rise with 865 new cases, 331 in Attica & 181 in Thessaloniki
GREECE
shares32 views
GREECE
shares32 views

Coronavirus Greece: Explosive rise with 865 new cases, 331 in Attica & 181 in Thessaloniki

makis - Oct 21, 2020

The Greek authorities announced today 865 new cases of coronavirus in the country, of which 82 are associated with known outbreaks. The irresponsible gathering of thousands of…

Oruc Reis Navtex to be extended, Turkish newspaper reports
DEFENCE
shares34 views
DEFENCE
shares34 views

Oruc Reis Navtex to be extended, Turkish newspaper reports

Panos - Oct 21, 2020

According to the pro-Erdogan newspaper Yeni Safak, the Navtex for research vessel Oruc Reis will be extended. “Oruc Reis continues its investigations, heading east to Crete and Rhodes,” the newspaper…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Coronavirus Greece: Explosive rise with 865 new cases, 331 in Attica & 181 in Thessaloniki
GREECE
shares32 views
GREECE
shares32 views

Coronavirus Greece: Explosive rise with 865 new cases, 331 in Attica & 181 in Thessaloniki

makis - Oct 21, 2020

The Greek authorities announced today 865 new cases of coronavirus in the country, of which 82 are associated with known outbreaks. The irresponsible gathering of thousands of…

Oruc Reis Navtex to be extended, Turkish newspaper reports
DEFENCE
shares34 views
DEFENCE
shares34 views

Oruc Reis Navtex to be extended, Turkish newspaper reports

Panos - Oct 21, 2020

According to the pro-Erdogan newspaper Yeni Safak, the Navtex for research vessel Oruc Reis will be extended. “Oruc Reis continues its investigations, heading east to Crete and Rhodes,” the newspaper…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments