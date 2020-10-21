PM Mistotakis meets with Cypriot President Anastasiades in Cyprus
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades, after arriving in Cyprus for the work of the 8th Egypt-Greece-Cyprus Summit.
During the meeting, the two leaders assessed the latest developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and the provocations in the wider region by Turkey and discussed ways to deal with them, with the Greek Prime Minister pointing out that “there is now a different perception in Europe of who the troublemaker in the neighbourhood is and why Turkey’s provocative actions do not only concern Greece and Cyprus, but as a whole concern the geostrategic interests of the European Union “.
The recent illegal actions by the Turkish side in connection with the opening of part of the coastal front in the enclosed area of Varosha were also discussed.
