Over 10 billion-euro demand for 15-year Greek bond

Demand for the 15-year bond issues has surpassed the 10 billion-euro barrier since it opened its bid book for reissue last January.

This is the fifth exit of Greece in the markets this year and the fourth in the midst of a pandemic, with Public Debte Management Agency aiming to take advantage of the favourable climate that exists around Greek bonds.

The initial interest rate of the issue was set at Mid Swap +135 basis points, ie 1.28%, as the mid swap for the 15-year period is currently at -0.07 basis points and then was limited to +130 basis points, at the time when the 15-year yield on the secondary market is around 1.028%.