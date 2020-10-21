Over 10 billion-euro demand for 15-year Greek bond
Demand for the 15-year bond issues has surpassed the 10 billion-euro barrier since it opened its bid book for reissue last January.
This is the fifth exit of Greece in the markets this year and the fourth in the midst of a pandemic, with Public Debte Management Agency aiming to take advantage of the favourable climate that exists around Greek bonds.
The initial interest rate of the issue was set at Mid Swap +135 basis points, ie 1.28%, as the mid swap for the 15-year period is currently at -0.07 basis points and then was limited to +130 basis points, at the time when the 15-year yield on the secondary market is around 1.028%.
You may be interested
Coronavirus Greece: Explosive rise with 865 new cases, 331 in Attica & 181 in Thessalonikimakis - Oct 21, 2020
The Greek authorities announced today 865 new cases of coronavirus in the country, of which 82 are associated with known…
The Greek Armed Forces on high alert (photos)Panos - Oct 21, 2020
The Greek Armed Forces are sending a clear message completing the large-scale diplomatic counterattack of Greece against Turkey, with the clear objective…
Oruc Reis Navtex to be extended, Turkish newspaper reportsPanos - Oct 21, 2020
According to the pro-Erdogan newspaper Yeni Safak, the Navtex for research vessel Oruc Reis will be extended. “Oruc Reis continues its investigations, heading…
Leave a Comment