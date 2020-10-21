LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Oruc Reis Navtex to be extended, Turkish newspaper reports

21 October 2020
34 Views

According to the pro-Erdogan newspaper Yeni Safak, the Navtex for research vessel Oruc Reis will be extended.

“Oruc Reis continues its investigations, heading east to Crete and Rhodes,” the newspaper article said. The piece adds: “The ship has been sailing in the Eastern Mediterranean for 10 days. It is expected that the Navtex period, which ends tomorrow, will be extended and research activities in this area will continue. Oruc Reis, which has scanned an area of ​​about 4 kilometres in all its activities in the area, plans to receive seismic data in an area of ​​15 kilometres at the end of the project.”

Greece and Turkey have been on a tense stand-off in the southeastern Mediterranean with their naval forces engaging in a form of power projection and are on red alert.

You may be interested

Coronavirus Greece: Explosive rise with 865 new cases, 331 in Attica & 181 in Thessaloniki
GREECE
shares31 views
GREECE
shares31 views

Coronavirus Greece: Explosive rise with 865 new cases, 331 in Attica & 181 in Thessaloniki

makis - Oct 21, 2020

The Greek authorities announced today 865 new cases of coronavirus in the country, of which 82 are associated with known…

The Greek Armed Forces on high alert (photos)
DEFENCE
shares31 views
DEFENCE
shares31 views

The Greek Armed Forces on high alert (photos)

Panos - Oct 21, 2020

The Greek Armed Forces are sending a clear message completing the large-scale diplomatic counterattack of Greece against Turkey, with the clear objective…

PM Mistotakis meets with Cypriot President Anastasiades in Cyprus
GREECE
shares32 views
GREECE
shares32 views

PM Mistotakis meets with Cypriot President Anastasiades in Cyprus

Panos - Oct 21, 2020

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades, after arriving in Cyprus for the work…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Coronavirus Greece: Explosive rise with 865 new cases, 331 in Attica & 181 in Thessaloniki
GREECE
shares31 views
GREECE
shares31 views

Coronavirus Greece: Explosive rise with 865 new cases, 331 in Attica & 181 in Thessaloniki

makis - Oct 21, 2020

The Greek authorities announced today 865 new cases of coronavirus in the country, of which 82 are associated with known outbreaks. The irresponsible gathering of thousands of…

The Greek Armed Forces on high alert (photos)
DEFENCE
shares31 views
DEFENCE
shares31 views

The Greek Armed Forces on high alert (photos)

Panos - Oct 21, 2020

The Greek Armed Forces are sending a clear message completing the large-scale diplomatic counterattack of Greece against Turkey, with the clear objective of increasing the cost of the Turkish…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Coronavirus Greece: Explosive rise with 865 new cases, 331 in Attica & 181 in Thessaloniki
GREECE
shares31 views
GREECE
shares31 views

Coronavirus Greece: Explosive rise with 865 new cases, 331 in Attica & 181 in Thessaloniki

makis - Oct 21, 2020

The Greek authorities announced today 865 new cases of coronavirus in the country, of which 82 are associated with known outbreaks. The irresponsible gathering of thousands of…

The Greek Armed Forces on high alert (photos)
DEFENCE
shares31 views
DEFENCE
shares31 views

The Greek Armed Forces on high alert (photos)

Panos - Oct 21, 2020

The Greek Armed Forces are sending a clear message completing the large-scale diplomatic counterattack of Greece against Turkey, with the clear objective of increasing the cost of the Turkish…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments