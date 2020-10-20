LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather forecast: Clouds, rain

20 October 2020
5 Views

Rain and northerly winds are forecast for Tuesday. Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale.

Partly cloudy with a chance of light rain in the northern parts of the country and temperatures ranging from 08C to 20C. Clouds and rain in the western parts with temperatures between 12C and 23C. Partly cloudy and scattered showers in the eastern parts, 11C-21C. Rain over the Aegean islands and Crete, 16C-25C. Partly cloudy in Athens, 14C-22C; the same for Thessaloniki, 10C-20C.

You may be interested

Turkey to abandon some observation stations in Syria’s Idlib
WORLD
shares3 views
WORLD
shares3 views

Turkey to abandon some observation stations in Syria’s Idlib

Panos - Oct 20, 2020

Turkey has decided to abandon some of its military positions in Syria’s Idlib province, including observation stations established under a deal with…

Greek-Turkish crisis: Oruc Reis sailing on limit of 12-mile radius of Kastellorizo
GREECE
shares3 views
GREECE
shares3 views

Greek-Turkish crisis: Oruc Reis sailing on limit of 12-mile radius of Kastellorizo

Panos - Oct 20, 2020

The Turkish research vessel Oruc Reis is sailing close to a 12-nautical-mile radius from the Greek island of Kastellorizo, along with…

Greek Foreign Minister Dendias calls on Germany, Italy and Spain to ban arms exports to Turkey
GREECE
shares6 views
GREECE
shares6 views

Greek Foreign Minister Dendias calls on Germany, Italy and Spain to ban arms exports to Turkey

Panos - Oct 20, 2020

Greece’s diplomatic pressure over Turkey’s belligerence is mounting, as as a few hours after the request for the suspension of the…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Turkey to abandon some observation stations in Syria’s Idlib
WORLD
shares3 views
WORLD
shares3 views

Turkey to abandon some observation stations in Syria’s Idlib

Panos - Oct 20, 2020

Turkey has decided to abandon some of its military positions in Syria’s Idlib province, including observation stations established under a deal with Russia, Middle East Eye can reveal. Turkey…

Greek-Turkish crisis: Oruc Reis sailing on limit of 12-mile radius of Kastellorizo
GREECE
shares3 views
GREECE
shares3 views

Greek-Turkish crisis: Oruc Reis sailing on limit of 12-mile radius of Kastellorizo

Panos - Oct 20, 2020

The Turkish research vessel Oruc Reis is sailing close to a 12-nautical-mile radius from the Greek island of Kastellorizo, along with the two other vessels Ataman and Cengiz…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Turkey to abandon some observation stations in Syria’s Idlib
WORLD
shares3 views
WORLD
shares3 views

Turkey to abandon some observation stations in Syria’s Idlib

Panos - Oct 20, 2020

Turkey has decided to abandon some of its military positions in Syria’s Idlib province, including observation stations established under a deal with Russia, Middle East Eye can reveal. Turkey…

Greek-Turkish crisis: Oruc Reis sailing on limit of 12-mile radius of Kastellorizo
GREECE
shares3 views
GREECE
shares3 views

Greek-Turkish crisis: Oruc Reis sailing on limit of 12-mile radius of Kastellorizo

Panos - Oct 20, 2020

The Turkish research vessel Oruc Reis is sailing close to a 12-nautical-mile radius from the Greek island of Kastellorizo, along with the two other vessels Ataman and Cengiz…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments