Weather forecast: Clouds, rain

Rain and northerly winds are forecast for Tuesday. Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale.

Partly cloudy with a chance of light rain in the northern parts of the country and temperatures ranging from 08C to 20C. Clouds and rain in the western parts with temperatures between 12C and 23C. Partly cloudy and scattered showers in the eastern parts, 11C-21C. Rain over the Aegean islands and Crete, 16C-25C. Partly cloudy in Athens, 14C-22C; the same for Thessaloniki, 10C-20C.