Covid-19 Greece – 508 new cases reported on Friday

The Hellenic National Public Health Organization (EODY) announced on Friday 508 new Covid-19 cases – a negative record, of which 64 are associated with known outbreaks and 12 were detected following checks at the country’s borders. The total number of cases is 24,450, of which 55.6% are men.

3,454 (14.1%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 9,893 (40.5%) are related to an already known case.

81 patients are being treated by intubation. Their median age is 67 years with 24 (29.6%) being women and the rest men, while 95.1% of the intubated patients have an underlying condition or are aged 70 years and older. 255 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

Finally, there were 8 deaths recorded bringing the death toll to 490 in the country. Of the fatalities, 184 (37.6%) are women and the rest men. Their median is 79 years with 96.3% suffering from underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.