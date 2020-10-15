PM Mitsotakis: EU should be consistent in the face of Turkish provocations

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis urged the European Union to show consistency in the light of Turkey’s provocations, arriving at the 2-day UE Summit on Thursday in Brussels.

“The planned agenda of the Summit was primarily about Brexit and Climate Change. Unfortunately, the news forces us to add other issues that we will need to discuss. There is no doubt that, as a whole, we in Europe are facing a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Greece is still doing much better than other European countries. However, full consistency will be needed in the implementation of the measures announced by the experts.”

“I would also like to point out that if our experts point out the need to take additional measures of a local – I emphasise again – local character, we will not hesitate to do so to limit any local spread of the epidemic.”

“I had the opportunity to ask President Michel to the issue of Turkey’s provocations in the Eastern Mediterranean, although it was not on the agenda. And President Michel agreed and this issue will be discussed tomorrow.”

Earlier, the Prime Minister presented at the Summit of the European People’s Party (EPP) the new provocative action of Turkey, with the issuance of the illegal NAVTEX for investigations in the Greek continental shelf south of Kastellorizo.

The leaders of the governments and parties that participated in the EPP summit expressed their full support to Greece.

EPP President Donald Tusk underlined the Turkish provocation, expressing his full support for Greece and stressed that there should be limits to Ankara’s behaviour.