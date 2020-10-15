LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Over 1 tonne of cannabis confiscated in Messinia

14 October 2020
5 Views

Greek authorities located and confiscated 1.1 tons of cannabis on a boat from Albania, in the Messinian Gulf, in the Mani peninsula in Laconia.

The officers of the Directorate of Drug Prosecution and Smuggling of the Coast Guard arrested four foreign nationals who were trying to smuggle the large load of drugs into the country, following intelligence they received last week.

The illegal substance was found been hidden inside the semi-sunk boat in 20 travel bags and eight packages that exceeded one ton on a remote beach. The police operation of the port was completed last night with the confiscation of the huge quantity which is estimated to be worth 6 million euros.

You may be interested

This is the new armored “Guardian” of the Greek Army
DEFENCE
shares15 views
DEFENCE
shares15 views

This is the new armored “Guardian” of the Greek Army

Panos - Oct 15, 2020

Greece is expected to acquire the M1117 Guardian armored vehicles from the USA at a bargain price. The “green light” for…

Covid-19 Greece – 436 new cases reported on Wednesday
GREECE
shares16 views
GREECE
shares16 views

Covid-19 Greece – 436 new cases reported on Wednesday

Panos - Oct 15, 2020

The Hellenic National Public Health Organization (EODY) announced on Wednesday 436 new Covid-19 cases, of which 63 are associated with known outbreaks…

Weather forecast: Clouds and rain
GREECE
shares12 views
GREECE
shares12 views

Weather forecast: Clouds and rain

Panos - Oct 15, 2020

Clouds and rain are forecast for Thursday. Wind velocity will reach 8 on the Beaufort scale. Cloudy and rainy in…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
This is the new armored “Guardian” of the Greek Army
DEFENCE
shares15 views
DEFENCE
shares15 views

This is the new armored “Guardian” of the Greek Army

Panos - Oct 15, 2020

Greece is expected to acquire the M1117 Guardian armored vehicles from the USA at a bargain price. The “green light” for the acquisition of the first 4×4 M1117…

Covid-19 Greece – 436 new cases reported on Wednesday
GREECE
shares16 views
GREECE
shares16 views

Covid-19 Greece – 436 new cases reported on Wednesday

Panos - Oct 15, 2020

The Hellenic National Public Health Organization (EODY) announced on Wednesday 436 new Covid-19 cases, of which 63 are associated with known outbreaks and 31 were detected following checks at…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
This is the new armored “Guardian” of the Greek Army
DEFENCE
shares15 views
DEFENCE
shares15 views

This is the new armored “Guardian” of the Greek Army

Panos - Oct 15, 2020

Greece is expected to acquire the M1117 Guardian armored vehicles from the USA at a bargain price. The “green light” for the acquisition of the first 4×4 M1117…

Covid-19 Greece – 436 new cases reported on Wednesday
GREECE
shares16 views
GREECE
shares16 views

Covid-19 Greece – 436 new cases reported on Wednesday

Panos - Oct 15, 2020

The Hellenic National Public Health Organization (EODY) announced on Wednesday 436 new Covid-19 cases, of which 63 are associated with known outbreaks and 31 were detected following checks at…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments