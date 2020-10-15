LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Golden Dawn leader and top heads of extreme-right party get 13 years in prison

14 October 2020
18 Views

The Greek court sentenced the leading figures of the far-right Golden Dawn party, which was last week deemed a criminal organisation, to 13 in prison, while the aggregate years of all Golden Dawn members (ex-MPs, associates, supporters, etc) involved in a variety of criminal activities was 500 years.

Leader of GD Nikos Michaloliako, as well as prominent figures in the extreme-right party Lagos, Elias Kasidiaris, Giannis Lagos, Elias Panagiotaros, Christos Pappas, and George Germenis were handed 13 years in prison, while Artemis Mattheopoulos was sentenced to 10 years.

Roupaklias, the murderer of Fyssas was sentenced to life in prison. The sentences were “milder” than those proposed by the Public prosecutor.

You may be interested

PM Mitsotakis: EU should be consistent in the face of Turkish provocations
POLITICS
shares15 views
POLITICS
shares15 views

PM Mitsotakis: EU should be consistent in the face of Turkish provocations

makis - Oct 15, 2020

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis urged the European Union to show consistency in the light of Turkey’s provocations, arriving at the…

Over 1 tonne of cannabis confiscated in Messinia
GREECE
shares29 views
GREECE
shares29 views

Over 1 tonne of cannabis confiscated in Messinia

Panos - Oct 15, 2020

Greek authorities located and confiscated 1.1 tons of cannabis on a boat from Albania, in the Messinian Gulf, in the Mani peninsula…

This is the new armored “Guardian” of the Greek Army
DEFENCE
shares32 views
DEFENCE
shares32 views

This is the new armored “Guardian” of the Greek Army

Panos - Oct 15, 2020

Greece is expected to acquire the M1117 Guardian armored vehicles from the USA at a bargain price. The “green light” for…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
PM Mitsotakis: EU should be consistent in the face of Turkish provocations
POLITICS
shares15 views
POLITICS
shares15 views

PM Mitsotakis: EU should be consistent in the face of Turkish provocations

makis - Oct 15, 2020

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis urged the European Union to show consistency in the light of Turkey’s provocations, arriving at the 2-day UE Summit on Thursday in Brussels.…

Over 1 tonne of cannabis confiscated in Messinia
GREECE
shares29 views
GREECE
shares29 views

Over 1 tonne of cannabis confiscated in Messinia

Panos - Oct 15, 2020

Greek authorities located and confiscated 1.1 tons of cannabis on a boat from Albania, in the Messinian Gulf, in the Mani peninsula in Laconia. The officers of the Directorate…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
PM Mitsotakis: EU should be consistent in the face of Turkish provocations
POLITICS
shares15 views
POLITICS
shares15 views

PM Mitsotakis: EU should be consistent in the face of Turkish provocations

makis - Oct 15, 2020

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis urged the European Union to show consistency in the light of Turkey’s provocations, arriving at the 2-day UE Summit on Thursday in Brussels.…

Over 1 tonne of cannabis confiscated in Messinia
GREECE
shares29 views
GREECE
shares29 views

Over 1 tonne of cannabis confiscated in Messinia

Panos - Oct 15, 2020

Greek authorities located and confiscated 1.1 tons of cannabis on a boat from Albania, in the Messinian Gulf, in the Mani peninsula in Laconia. The officers of the Directorate…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments