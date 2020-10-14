Weather forecast: Clouds and rain
Wind velocity will reach 8 on the Beaufort scale. Cloudy and rainy in the northern and western parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 12C to 23C.
Clouds with local showers in the eastern parts with temperatures between 13C and 22C. Cloudy over the Aegean islands and Crete, 18C-27C. Mostly cloudy in Athens, 15C -24C. Same weather in Thessaloniki, 15C-23C.
You may be interested
Covid-19 Greece – 436 new cases reported on WednesdayPanos - Oct 15, 2020
The Hellenic National Public Health Organization (EODY) announced on Wednesday 436 new Covid-19 cases, of which 63 are associated with known outbreaks…
Weather forecast: Clouds and rainPanos - Oct 15, 2020
Clouds and rain are forecast for Thursday. Wind velocity will reach 8 on the Beaufort scale. Cloudy and rainy in…
France declares state of national emergency due to Covid-19 pandemicmakis - Oct 14, 2020
The French government has declared a state of emergency in the country due to the worsening Covid-19 pandemic. The state…
Leave a Comment