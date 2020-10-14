LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

France declares state of national emergency due to Covid-19 pandemic

14 October 2020
The French government has declared a state of emergency in the country due to the worsening Covid-19 pandemic.

The state of emergency will take effect from midnight on 17 October throughout France, which will allow the authorities to impose certain restrictions.

The government said the pandemic was a “public health disaster” that endangered citizens’ health and justified harsh measures.

The announcement does not specify the measures to be taken. President Emmanuel Macron is expected to give more details in a televised address later.

According to French media, a curfew is likely to be imposed from 9 pm to 6 am

