Turkey hides over 350,000 Covid-19 cases

More than 350,000 cases of coronavirus have not been included in Turkey’s statistics since the outbreak began, according to the country’s top medical association, in a pandemic assessment report released Monday.

As the report claimed, it is clear that over 350,000 Covid-19 cases had not been disclosed to the public and actual statistics with the country ranking among those with the highest per capita incidents, the association said in its seven-month pandemic report.

Opposition parties in Turkey, as well as medical professionals, have long been calling for more transparency in Ankara, saying the number of cases is much higher than the official figures.

The Ministry of Health announced on Sunday 335,533 cases from the beginning of the pandemic in the country on March 11, while a total of 8,837 people have lost their lives.

Recently, the World Health Organisation (WHO) criticised Erdogan for releasing deceptive numbers.