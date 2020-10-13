Public means for transport on 3-hour stoppage on October 15
The means of fixed transportation of the Urban Rail Transport S.A. (STASY) will be out of operation next Thursday, October 15, from 2 noon to 5 pm due to a 3-hour working stoppage.
The employees of STASY (Metro, Tram, Urban railway etc) are demanding:
-The procurement of spare parts, materials, and consumables in order to continue the uninterrupted service of the passenger public, with denser routes in the near future, which will prevent overcrowding at the docks.
– The expediting of recruitment procedures for new staff which has been announced, and the undertaking of all the necessary actions to fill all the existing vacancies exclusively with permanent and regular staff.
-All employees undergo COVID-19 tests, where and when there is a need.
Finally, they state that they are opposed to the “fragmentation and privatisation of public transport” and that they are fighting for cheap, fast, reliable, and safe public transport.
You may be interested
Covid-19 Greece – 436 new cases reported on WednesdayPanos - Oct 15, 2020
The Hellenic National Public Health Organization (EODY) announced on Wednesday 436 new Covid-19 cases, of which 63 are associated with known outbreaks…
Weather forecast: Clouds and rainPanos - Oct 15, 2020
Clouds and rain are forecast for Thursday. Wind velocity will reach 8 on the Beaufort scale. Cloudy and rainy in…
France declares state of national emergency due to Covid-19 pandemicmakis - Oct 14, 2020
The French government has declared a state of emergency in the country due to the worsening Covid-19 pandemic. The state…
Leave a Comment