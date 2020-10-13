Covid-19 Greece – 295 new cases reported on Monday
The Hellenic National Public Health Organization (EODY) announced on Monday 295 new Covid-19 cases, of which 48 are associated with known outbreaks and 40 were detected following checks at the country’s borders. The total number of cases is 22,652, of which 55.7% are men.
3,315 (14.6%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 9,218 (40.7%) are related to an already known case.
91 patients are being treated by intubation. Their median age is 68 years with 25 (27.5%) being women and the rest men, while 91.2% of the intubated patients have an underlying condition or are aged 70 years and older. 240 patients have been discharged from the ICU.
Finally, there were 7 deaths recorded bringing the death toll to 456 in the country. Of the fatalities, 174 (38.2%) are women and the rest men. Their median is 79 years with 96.5% suffering from underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.
