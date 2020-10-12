Weather forecast: Mostly cloudy
Mostly fair weather and northerly- northwesterly winds are forecast for Monday.
Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Rain in eastern Macedonia and Thrace and mostly fair in the other parts of northern Greece. Temperatures will range from 13C and 26C.
