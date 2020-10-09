Manfred Weber: Turkey should comply with UN resolutions and return Varosha to its rightful owners
Manfred Weber, European Parliament member and head of the European People’s Party (EEP), called on Turkey to comply with UN Security Council resolutions and return Varosha to its legal inhabitants under UN administration.
In a videotaped message, Manfred Weber stated that “Cyprus has suffered from Turkish provocations and attacks for a long time. The EPP Group in the EP is seriously concerned about Turkey’s plans to ‘open’ Varosha.”
According to Weber, “such an action” would be a violation of the relevant Security Council resolutions and would undermine the prospects for a solution to the Cyprus problem.
“We demand the full compliance of Turkey with the UNSC resolutions. This means the immediate return of Varosha to their rightful inhabitants, under the administration of the UN in accordance with these resolutions. Turkey must avoid actions that would harm the prospects for further negotiations on the settlement of the Cyprus problem, and which do not favour good neighbourly relations in the region,” he said.
