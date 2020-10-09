Greece warns Turkey Varosha decision will be raised at next EU Summit

Government spokesman Stelios Petsas called on Ankara to take a step back on the issue of Famagusta, announcing that otherwise Greece and Cyprus would raise the issue at the EU leaders’ summit scheduled next week.

“This is another provocative act that violates the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and conflicts with the recent text of the EU Summit conclusions,” the government spokesman said, commenting on the Turkish side’s announcement to allow access to the coastal front of Famagusta, which since 1974 remains uninhabited.

“The government, from the outset, but also through yesterday’s statement by the Prime Minister, condemned in the most categorical way the decision of Turkey”, said Mr. Petsas. “At the same time, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had a telephone conversation with the President of the Republic of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades, during which he expressed his support for the Republic of Cyprus and the actions it intends to take on this issue.”

“Turkey must take a step back,” he added. He concluded by saying: “If it does not, the issue will be examined by the Leaders of the European Union next week at the European Council of 15-16 October 2020, as it will be raised by the Republic of Cyprus and, of course, Greece.”