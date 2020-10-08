Weather Forecast: Clouds, Rain
Partly cloudy weather is forecast on Thursday, with mainly southerly winds up to 6 Beaufort, a possibility of dust transfer from Africa and showers in the northwest.
Temperatures will remain high for the time of year, ranging from 16C to 32C in northern Greece, 19C to 32C in the west, between 18C and 30C on the eastern mainland and Evia, and from 18C to 33C on the islands in the Aegean.
You may be interested
Physicists prove time travel is “mathematically possible”Panos - Oct 07, 2020
Scientists in Australia claim to have proved that time travel is theoretically possible after solving a logical paradox. Physicists from the University…
‘North Cyprus’ coalition pseudo-government collapses after Varosha coast decisionPanos - Oct 07, 2020
The ruling coalition in the occupied territories of the North Cyprus pseudo-state has collapsed, after the decision of Turkish President Recep Tayyip…
Loch Ness Monster: Sonar probe discovers mystery object in the depths of Loch NessPanos - Oct 07, 2020
Sonar technology has picked up a mystery image, 190m deep in Scotland’s largest loch, that one Nessie expert is calling the “most compelling”…
Leave a Comment