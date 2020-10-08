Greece agrees for 3.5 million doses of vaccines from AstraZeneca, Alpha TV reports
The Greek government has reached an agreement with AstraZeneca to receive 3.5 million doses of vaccines for the new coronavirus, Alpha TV reported.
According to information aired on the channel, the first batch with 3.5 million doses will arrive in Greece by the end of 2020 and vaccination will begin immediately, with priority given to healthcare workers and vulnerable groups.
The vaccination of the population in Greece will follow the global charter map, which provides for doctors, nurses, and health professionals being vaccinated first, in order for the Health system to withstand and to protect those who come in direct contact with patients.
Vaccination of vulnerable groups will then follow and then the age criterion will be incorporated in the procedure.
The AstraZeneca vaccine is in the third phase of research, ie in human trials, to determine any side effects, but mainly the degree of effectiveness and duration of immunity it provides.
Already, the study has been halted twice, as volunteers presented complications, which were studied.
