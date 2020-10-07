Former Secretary of the Turkish MoD: “Greece occupies our islands, like Armenia occupies Nagorno-Karabakh”

“Just as Armenia occupied Nagorno-Karabakh militarily, so did Greece occupy our 17 islands in the Aegean Sea,” former Secretary-General of the Turkish Ministry of Defense and retired officer Umit Yalim said provocatively during a speech at a conference in Constantinople.

Linking the fierce clashes between Azeris and Armenians with the Greek-Turkish crisis in the Eastern Mediterranean, the former Secretary General of the Ministry of Defense spoke again about 17 “Turkish” islands in the Aegean Sea that were “occupied” militarily by Greece after 2004.