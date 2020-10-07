Former Secretary of the Turkish MoD: “Greece occupies our islands, like Armenia occupies Nagorno-Karabakh”
“Just as Armenia occupied Nagorno-Karabakh militarily, so did Greece occupy our 17 islands in the Aegean Sea,” former Secretary-General of the Turkish Ministry of Defense and retired officer Umit Yalim said provocatively during a speech at a conference in Constantinople.
“During the AKP government, 17 Aegean islands passed into Greece. There are Greek authorities on these islands. There is now a permanent Greek presence on our 17 islands and on a rocky islet on the border of Izmir, Aydin and Mugla” Yalim said, asking Interior Minister Suleiman Soilou to appoint a “commander” of the 17 islands that Greece has “occupied”.
Yalim was essentially the one who started writing articles about the alleged occupation of 152 islands, islets and islets in the Aegean Sea, which today seems to be fully adopted by the Turkish government, in the context of questioning the Greek sovereignty.
You may be interested
Physicists prove time travel is “mathematically possible”Panos - Oct 07, 2020
Scientists in Australia claim to have proved that time travel is theoretically possible after solving a logical paradox. Physicists from the University…
‘North Cyprus’ coalition pseudo-government collapses after Varosha coast decisionPanos - Oct 07, 2020
The ruling coalition in the occupied territories of the North Cyprus pseudo-state has collapsed, after the decision of Turkish President Recep Tayyip…
Loch Ness Monster: Sonar probe discovers mystery object in the depths of Loch NessPanos - Oct 07, 2020
Sonar technology has picked up a mystery image, 190m deep in Scotland’s largest loch, that one Nessie expert is calling the “most compelling”…
Leave a Comment