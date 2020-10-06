LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Mitsotakis: Turkey must close the way to the crisis & open the way to a solution

6 October 2020
The Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, gave a joint press conference after their meeting at the Maximos Palace.
Mr. Mitsotakis stated that Turkey must close the way to the crisis & open the way to a solution.

Mr. Stoltenberg had a private meeting with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, as well as an extended meeting attended by Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos, Government Spokesman Stelios Petsas as well as the diplomatic advisor to the Prime Minister Eleni Sourani.

Shortly after 10 in the morning, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias hosted a working breakfast for the NATO Secretary General in the presence of the Minister of National Defense, Nikos Panagiotopoulos.

The meeting focused on the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, the meditation process on the future of the Alliance, as well as other issues of mutual interest, according to a relevant post of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on twitter.

