Erdogan tells Merkel EU should not be held hostage to Greece and Cyprus

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told German Chancellor Angel Merkel that the EU should not be held hostage to the interests of Greece and Cyprus during a teleconference with the German leader.

According to reports from the Turkish presidency, Erdogan criticised the EU summit‘s decisions against Turkey, arguing that Europe is not yet ready to create an environment for dialogue. At the same time, he stated that European interests should not be held hostage by Greece and Cyprus.

Particular emphasis was placed on the Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, with the Turkish President reiterating his support for the Azeri side and calling for the implementation of UN resolutions on the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.