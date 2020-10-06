Erdogan tells Merkel EU should not be held hostage to Greece and Cyprus
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told German Chancellor Angel Merkel that the EU should not be held hostage to the interests of Greece and Cyprus during a teleconference with the German leader.
According to reports from the Turkish presidency, Erdogan criticised the EU summit‘s decisions against Turkey, arguing that Europe is not yet ready to create an environment for dialogue. At the same time, he stated that European interests should not be held hostage by Greece and Cyprus.
Particular emphasis was placed on the Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, with the Turkish President reiterating his support for the Azeri side and calling for the implementation of UN resolutions on the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.
You may be interested
Covid-19 Greece – 399 new cases reported on Tuesdaymakis - Oct 06, 2020
The Hellenic National Public Health Organization (EODY) announced on Tuesday 399 new cases of the new coronavirus, of which 55…
Researchers find Ilopango mega-eruption caused a Maya ArmageddonPanos - Oct 06, 2020
A new scientific study of an ice core sample from Greenland has demonstrated how the Central-American Ilopango mega-eruption wiped out an…
Mitsotakis: Turkey must close the way to the crisis & open the way to a solutionPanos - Oct 06, 2020
The Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, gave a joint press conference after their meeting at…
Leave a Comment