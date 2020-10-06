Covid-19 Greece – 399 new cases reported on Tuesday
The Hellenic National Public Health Organization (EODY) announced on Tuesday 399 new cases of the new coronavirus, of which 55 are associated with known outbreaks and 33 were detected following checks at the country’s borders. The total number of cases is 20,541, of which 55.9% are men.
3,122 (15.2%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 8,385 (40.8%) are related to an already known case.
87 patients are being treated by intubation. Their median age is 67 years with 24 (27.6%) being women and the rest men, while 89.7% of the intubated patients have an underlying condition or are aged 70 years and older. 229 patients have been discharged from the ICU.
Finally, there were 3 more recorded deaths bringing the death toll to 420 in the country. 158 (37.6%) women and the rest men. Their median is 78 years with 96.4% suffering from underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.
