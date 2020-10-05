Partly cloudy on Monday
Partly cloudy weather is forecast on Monday, with mainly southerly winds up to 6 Beaufort, a possibility of dust transfer from Africa and showers in the northwest.
Temperatures will remain high for the time of year, ranging from 16C to 32C in northern Greece, 19C to 32C in the west, between 18C and 30C on the eastern mainland and Evia, and from 18C to 33C on the islands in the Aegean.
You may be interested
PM Mitsotakis to New York Times: A second lockdown would be unthinkable (video)Panos - Oct 05, 2020
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis characterised the possibility of imposing a new general lockdown “almost unthinkable”, speaking to historian and author Yuval Noah…
Covid-19 Greece – 229 new cases reported on SundayPanos - Oct 05, 2020
Greece announced on Sunday 229 new cases of the new coronavirus, of which 31 are associated with known outbreaks and 28 were…
Microsoft set to invest €1bn in Greece in Cloud servicesPanos - Oct 05, 2020
Microsoft is set to make a huge investment in Greece with an estimated added value amounting to one billion euros. The…
Leave a Comment