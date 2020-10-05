NASA tests zero-gravity toilet that costs $23m
Nasa is to launch a new zero-gravity toilet for testing at the International Space Station (ISS) before its probable use in a future mission to the Moon.
The $23m toilet, which sucks waste from the body, will be sent to the station on a cargo ship.
Nasa said the toilet’s “vacuum system” was designed for the comfort of female astronauts, unlike previous models.
A rocket carrying the cargo ship was supposed to blast off from Wallops Island, Virginia, on Thursday.
But the mission was aborted less than three minutes before lift off because of technical difficulties.
Another launch attempt is due on Friday evening if engineers can fix the issues that caused Thursday’s delay.
Source: bbc.com
