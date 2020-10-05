LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Microsoft set to invest €1bn in Greece in Cloud services

5 October 2020
Microsoft is set to make a huge investment in Greece with an estimated added value amounting to one billion euros. The official announcement of the deal is scheduled to be made on Monday by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the head of the American technology giant Brad Smith.

The announcements, as “Kathimerini” reports, will be made at the Acropolis Museum and the investment will concern the installation in Greece of a significant part of the company’s new technological infrastructure related to cloud services.

This development is believed to be related to the recent vote by the Parliament of the regulations for the “Digital Governance Code” in a bill of the Ministry of Digital Governance for the modernization of the legislative framework.

According to the newspaper, the final decision of Microsoft was taken two weeks ago following talks between its executives with the Greek government and in particular with the office of the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Digital Government, and the Ministry of Development.

