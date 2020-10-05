Covid-19 Greece – 303 new cases reported on Monday
The Hellenic National Public Health Organization (EODY) announced on Monday 303 new cases of the new coronavirus, of which 59 are associated with known outbreaks and 25 were detected following checks at the country’s borders. The total number of cases is 20,142, of which 55.9% are men.
3,082 (15.3%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 8,232 (40.9%) are related to an already known case.
83 patients are being treated by intubation. Their median age is 67 years with 25 (30.1%) being women and the rest men, while 88.0% of the intubated patients have an underlying condition or are aged 70 years and older. 227 patients have been discharged from the ICU.
Finally, there were 8 more recorded deaths bringing the death toll to 417 in the country. 156 (37.4%) women and the rest men. Their median is 78 years and 96.4% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.
