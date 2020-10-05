LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Covid-19 Greece – 229 new cases reported on Sunday

5 October 2020
16 Views

Greece announced on Sunday 229 new cases of the new coronavirus, of which 31 are associated with known outbreaks and 28 were detected following checks at the country’s borders. The total number of cases is 19,842, of which 55,8% are men.

3,049 (15.4%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 8,083 (40.7%) are related to an already known case.

82 patients are being treated by intubation. Their median age is 69 ετών with 24 (30.5%) being women and the rest men, while 81.71% of the intubated patients have an underlying condition or are aged 70 years and older. 223 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

Finally, we have 4 more recorded deaths bringing the death toll to 409 in the country. 153 (37.4%) women and the rest men. Their median is 78 years and 96.3% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.

You may be interested

PM Mitsotakis to New York Times: A second lockdown would be unthinkable (video)
GREECE
shares14 views
GREECE
shares14 views

PM Mitsotakis to New York Times: A second lockdown would be unthinkable (video)

Panos - Oct 05, 2020

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis characterised the possibility of imposing a new general lockdown “almost unthinkable”, speaking to historian and author Yuval Noah…

Partly cloudy on Monday
GREECE
shares11 views
GREECE
shares11 views

Partly cloudy on Monday

Panos - Oct 05, 2020

Partly cloudy weather is forecast on Monday, with mainly southerly winds up to 6 Beaufort, a possibility of dust transfer…

Microsoft set to invest €1bn in Greece in Cloud services
FINANCE
shares41 views
FINANCE
shares41 views

Microsoft set to invest €1bn in Greece in Cloud services

Panos - Oct 05, 2020

Microsoft is set to make a huge investment in Greece with an estimated added value amounting to one billion euros. The…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
PM Mitsotakis to New York Times: A second lockdown would be unthinkable (video)
GREECE
shares14 views
GREECE
shares14 views

PM Mitsotakis to New York Times: A second lockdown would be unthinkable (video)

Panos - Oct 05, 2020

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis characterised the possibility of imposing a new general lockdown “almost unthinkable”, speaking to historian and author Yuval Noah Harari for the New York Times. In…

Partly cloudy on Monday
GREECE
shares11 views
GREECE
shares11 views

Partly cloudy on Monday

Panos - Oct 05, 2020

Partly cloudy weather is forecast on Monday, with mainly southerly winds up to 6 Beaufort, a possibility of dust transfer from Africa and showers in the northwest.…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
PM Mitsotakis to New York Times: A second lockdown would be unthinkable (video)
GREECE
shares14 views
GREECE
shares14 views

PM Mitsotakis to New York Times: A second lockdown would be unthinkable (video)

Panos - Oct 05, 2020

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis characterised the possibility of imposing a new general lockdown “almost unthinkable”, speaking to historian and author Yuval Noah Harari for the New York Times. In…

Partly cloudy on Monday
GREECE
shares11 views
GREECE
shares11 views

Partly cloudy on Monday

Panos - Oct 05, 2020

Partly cloudy weather is forecast on Monday, with mainly southerly winds up to 6 Beaufort, a possibility of dust transfer from Africa and showers in the northwest.…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments