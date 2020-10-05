Covid-19 Greece – 229 new cases reported on Sunday

Greece announced on Sunday 229 new cases of the new coronavirus, of which 31 are associated with known outbreaks and 28 were detected following checks at the country’s borders. The total number of cases is 19,842, of which 55,8% are men.

3,049 (15.4%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 8,083 (40.7%) are related to an already known case.

82 patients are being treated by intubation. Their median age is 69 ετών with 24 (30.5%) being women and the rest men, while 81.71% of the intubated patients have an underlying condition or are aged 70 years and older. 223 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

Finally, we have 4 more recorded deaths bringing the death toll to 409 in the country. 153 (37.4%) women and the rest men. Their median is 78 years and 96.3% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.