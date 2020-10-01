Weather forecast: Mostly fair
Better weather and northerly winds are forecast for Thursday.
Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Scattered clouds in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 13C to 25C. Mostly fair in the western parts with temperatures between 15C and 25C. Mostly fair in the eastern parts of the country with temperatures between 14C and 26C. Fair over the Aegean islands and Crete, 20C-26C. Mostly fair in Athens, 18C-26C. Same weather in Thessaloniki, 16C-24C.
You may be interested
The Cape of Lefkata – Where lovers leapt to their death from Homeric timesPanos - Oct 01, 2020
Greece has a long and rich maritime tradition, with lighthouses scattered across its lands accompanied by years of stories and narratives.…
A powerful 5.2 earthquake has struck west-northwest of the island of NisyrosPanos - Oct 01, 2020
A powerful 5.2 on the Richter scale earthquake hit 25 kilometres west-northwest of the island of Nisyros in the southern…
2021 to Set off Avalanche of Business Insolvencies due to Covid-19 (infographic)Panos - Oct 01, 2020
According to a report by insurer Euler Hermes, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic will be felt most severely in 2021 when…
Leave a Comment