LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

A powerful 5.2 earthquake has struck west-northwest of the island of Nisyros

1 October 2020
20 Views

A powerful 5.2 on the Richter scale earthquake hit 25 kilometres west-northwest of the island of Nisyros in the southern Aegean.

The focal depth is located at 114 km.

Nisyros is an island in the southern Aegean and one of the Dodecanese. It belongs to the group of the ancient Southern Sporades and is located northwest of Rhodes, between Kos, Tilos, and Astypalea.

 

You may be interested

EU Summit Thriller: Merkel, Macron, Mitsotakis & Anastasiadis meeting as Greece rejects first draft decision
SLIDE
shares6 views
SLIDE
shares6 views

EU Summit Thriller: Merkel, Macron, Mitsotakis & Anastasiadis meeting as Greece rejects first draft decision

makis - Oct 01, 2020

The negotiation at the European Summit in Brussels is evolving into a thriller, as Greece rejected the first draft decision…

The Cape of Lefkata – Where lovers leapt to their death from Homeric times
GREECE
shares19 views
GREECE
shares19 views

The Cape of Lefkata – Where lovers leapt to their death from Homeric times

Panos - Oct 01, 2020

Greece has a long and rich maritime tradition, with lighthouses scattered across its lands accompanied by years of stories and narratives.…

2021 to Set off Avalanche of Business Insolvencies due to Covid-19 (infographic)
FINANCE
shares14 views
FINANCE
shares14 views

2021 to Set off Avalanche of Business Insolvencies due to Covid-19 (infographic)

Panos - Oct 01, 2020

According to a report by insurer Euler Hermes, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic will be felt most severely in 2021 when…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
EU Summit Thriller: Merkel, Macron, Mitsotakis & Anastasiadis meeting as Greece rejects first draft decision
SLIDE
shares6 views
SLIDE
shares6 views

EU Summit Thriller: Merkel, Macron, Mitsotakis & Anastasiadis meeting as Greece rejects first draft decision

makis - Oct 01, 2020

The negotiation at the European Summit in Brussels is evolving into a thriller, as Greece rejected the first draft decision that was presented at the negotiating table.…

The Cape of Lefkata – Where lovers leapt to their death from Homeric times
GREECE
shares19 views
GREECE
shares19 views

The Cape of Lefkata – Where lovers leapt to their death from Homeric times

Panos - Oct 01, 2020

Greece has a long and rich maritime tradition, with lighthouses scattered across its lands accompanied by years of stories and narratives. Shrouded in legends and traditions going back…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
EU Summit Thriller: Merkel, Macron, Mitsotakis & Anastasiadis meeting as Greece rejects first draft decision
SLIDE
shares6 views
SLIDE
shares6 views

EU Summit Thriller: Merkel, Macron, Mitsotakis & Anastasiadis meeting as Greece rejects first draft decision

makis - Oct 01, 2020

The negotiation at the European Summit in Brussels is evolving into a thriller, as Greece rejected the first draft decision that was presented at the negotiating table.…

The Cape of Lefkata – Where lovers leapt to their death from Homeric times
GREECE
shares19 views
GREECE
shares19 views

The Cape of Lefkata – Where lovers leapt to their death from Homeric times

Panos - Oct 01, 2020

Greece has a long and rich maritime tradition, with lighthouses scattered across its lands accompanied by years of stories and narratives. Shrouded in legends and traditions going back…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments