Weather forecast: Mostly fair
Better weather and northerly winds are forecast for Wednesday.
Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Scattered clouds in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 13C to 25C. Mostly fair in the western parts with temperatures between 15C and 25C. Mostly fair in the eastern parts of the country with temperatures between 14C and 26C. Fair over the Aegean islands and Crete, 20C-26C. Mostly fair in Athens, 18C-26C. Same weather in Thessaloniki, 16C-24C.
You may be interested
EU Summit Thriller: Merkel, Macron, Mitsotakis & Anastasiadis meeting as Greece rejects first draft decisionmakis - Oct 01, 2020
The negotiation at the European Summit in Brussels is evolving into a thriller, as Greece rejected the first draft decision…
The Cape of Lefkata – Where lovers leapt to their death from Homeric timesPanos - Oct 01, 2020
Greece has a long and rich maritime tradition, with lighthouses scattered across its lands accompanied by years of stories and narratives.…
A powerful 5.2 earthquake has struck west-northwest of the island of NisyrosPanos - Oct 01, 2020
A powerful 5.2 on the Richter scale earthquake hit 25 kilometres west-northwest of the island of Nisyros in the southern…
Leave a Comment