Armenia releases photos of shot down SU-25 by Turkish fighter jet

30 September 2020
42 Views

Armenia posted pictures on an online government platform on Wednesday of the wreckage of a plane it said was a SU-25 warplane shot down by a Turkish fighter jet on Sept 29.

Turkey and Azerbaijan have denied Yerevan’s claim that a Turkish F-16 fighter jet shot down the Armenian plane, killing the pilot. On Wednesday Armenia’s defence ministry named the pilot as Major Valeri Danelin.

“On Sep29,F-16 multifunctional fighter of the #Turkish Air Forces downed within the airspace of #Armenia in Vardenis region the SU-25 Fighter of Armenian Armed Forces which was carrying out combat tasks to repel attacks on military and civilian objects. #ArtsakhStrong #NKpeace”, the post wrote with four photos.

Fighting between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces over the breakaway territory of Nagorno-Karabakh entered the fourth day on Wednesday in the biggest eruption of their decades-old conflict since a 1994 ceasefire. ‘s unified info centre, an online governmental platform.

source haaretz.com

Recent Comments