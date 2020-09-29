Twelve crew members on cruise ship ‘Mein Shiff 6’ test positive for Covid-19

Twelve members of the crew on the cruise ship “Mein Shiff 6”, which resumed the operation of cruises in Heraklion, Crete, have tested positive for Covid-19 in random testing, according to an announcement on Monday.

According to the Ministry of Shipping and Island Policy, a total of 150 random samples were taken from the crew and 12 people tested positive. As for the passengers, they were all tested before boarding the ship and the results were negative.

The cruise ship, which is currently off the coast of Milos and is waiting for instructions on which port to sail to, has 922 passengers and 766 crew members. This cruise ship operates the route Heraklion-Piraeus-Corfu.