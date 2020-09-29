LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Coronavirus Greece: At 269 new cases & 4 fatalities

28 September 2020
Greece announced today 269 new cases of coronavirus in the country, of which 23 are associated with known outbreaks and 11 were detected following checks at the country’s borders. The total number of cases is 17.707, of which 55,9% are men.

A total of 2.837 (16,0%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 7.349 (41,5%) are related to an already known case.

The patients intubated are 73 and their median age is 69 years, 17 (23,3%) are women and the rest are men. An 87,7% of the intubated patients have an underlying condition or are aged 70 years and older, while 201 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

Four more fatalities were recorded today making the total deaths in the country 383 since the beginning of the outbreak with 142 (37,1%) being women and the rest men. Their median age was 78 years and 96,6% had some underlying condition and/or age 70 years and over.

