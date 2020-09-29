Armenia: Turkish F-16 shot down Armenian Su-25
According to Armenia, a Turkish F-16 engaged in an air battle on Tuesday morning, resulting in the downing of a Su-25 of the Armenian Air Force and the death of the pilot.
According to the first reports, the attack was carried out from the airspace of Azerbaijan.
Earlier, Yerevan had reported that Turkish aircraft had taken part on the Baku side in clashes in which Turkish F-16s backed Azerbaijani fighter jets and drones during attacks on Armenian soldiers and bases.
BREAKING — Armenia says a Turkish F-16 shot down an Armenian SU-25 warplane, per Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson statement
— Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) September 29, 2020
Video by #Artsrun Hovhannisyan from Norakert in #Armenia. pic.twitter.com/vf1gwvg7bz
— ∎∎∎∎∎∎∎∎ ∎∎∎∎∎∎ (@517design) September 29, 2020
BREAKING — Turkey denies that it had shot down an Armenian military plane, Erdogan’s Comms Director tells Bloomberg
— Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) September 29, 2020
You may be interested
EU Summit Thriller: Merkel, Macron, Mitsotakis & Anastasiadis meeting as Greece rejects first draft decisionmakis - Oct 01, 2020
The negotiation at the European Summit in Brussels is evolving into a thriller, as Greece rejected the first draft decision…
The Cape of Lefkata – Where lovers leapt to their death from Homeric timesPanos - Oct 01, 2020
Greece has a long and rich maritime tradition, with lighthouses scattered across its lands accompanied by years of stories and narratives.…
A powerful 5.2 earthquake has struck west-northwest of the island of NisyrosPanos - Oct 01, 2020
A powerful 5.2 on the Richter scale earthquake hit 25 kilometres west-northwest of the island of Nisyros in the southern…
Leave a Comment