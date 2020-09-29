LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Armenia: Turkish F-16 shot down Armenian Su-25

29 September 2020
According to Armenia, a Turkish F-16 engaged in an air battle on Tuesday morning, resulting in the downing of a Su-25 of the Armenian Air Force and the death of the pilot.

According to the first reports, the attack was carried out from the airspace of Azerbaijan.

Earlier, Yerevan had reported that Turkish aircraft had taken part on the Baku side in clashes in which Turkish F-16s backed Azerbaijani fighter jets and drones during attacks on Armenian soldiers and bases.

