Weather forecast: Cloudy

Clouds, rain and winds from variable directions are forecast for Friday.

Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Partly cloudy with rain in the afternoon in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 14C to 30C. Clouds and rainfall in the western parts with temperatures between 17C and 29C. Partly cloudy in the eastern parts with rain in the afternoon and temperatures between 15C and 31C. Partly cloudy with a chance of rain over the Aegean islands and Crete, 19C-30C. Partly cloudy in Athens, 16C-30C. Partly cloudy in Thessaloniki, 16C-28C.