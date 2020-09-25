Mitsotakis at the UN: I extended a hand of friendship to Erdogan and he responded with provocations & aggression (video)

The Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis addressed a speech at the 75th Session of the UN General Assembly where he talked about the challenges that, “require action today, not discussion tomorrow”.

The Greek PM also mentioned the fact that despite today’s difficulties we are increasingly united, connected to the power of innovation, united by an unprecedented determination to work together to improve the world of the family of our nations” .

Analyzing all the great challenges, Mr. Mitsotakis stressed the need to do more together to address the root causes of migration, namely poverty, deprivation, economic uncertainty, exploitation, violence and war”.

Expressing his regret that the circumstances do not allow a proper celebration of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations, the Prime Minister stressed at the beginning of his speech how our world has changed dramatically since the last meeting of the world leaders.

He added that “this year is not only the 75th anniversary of the founding of the UN, but also the 2500th anniversary of Greece’s victory in the naval battle of Salamis. A victory that helped pave the way for the founding of Classical Greece and the birth of Democracy and the Rule of Law. And today, the values and principles at the core of the United Nations are based on Democracy and the Rule of Law”.

Mr. Mitsotakis stressed the the big geopolitical challenge Greece faces, which has to do with Turkey.

“At the General Assembly last year, I expressed my intention to extend a hand of friendship and cooperation to President Erdogan. I even spoke about my willingness for Greece to act as a bridge that will help Turkey reach Europe. Unfortunately, despite Greece placing trust, dialogue and understanding at the heart of a values-based foreign policy, Turkey has responded with escalation, provocation, misinformation and aggression. While Greece has chosen the path of dialogue in good faith, Turkey has chosen the path of intransigence.

Be no doubt, Turkey’s actions undermine international law and threaten the security and stability of the broader region of the Eastern Mediterranean, and of all EU Member States. The European Union made it absolutely clear that unilateral action will not be left unanswered when they threaten the sovereign rights of the Member States.

However, the Prime Minister expressed his optimism, noting that: “Everyone understands that this constant escalation of tension can not continue. And I refuse to believe that partnership between near neighbors is not possible. Look at the recent agreements struck between Israel and the UAE. Both friends with Greece, now friends with each other. Years of suspicion and animosity have been replaced by a cooperation and mutual understanding.

So let us meet, let us talk and let us seek a mutually acceptable solution. Let’s give diplomacy a chance. If, after all, we still can not agree, then we must trust the wisdom of the International Court of the Hague.

The beginning of exploratory contacts between our two countries, which was announced two days ago, is a step in the right direction. If President Erdogan really believes the United Nations stands as a beacon of hope and a stronghold of global cooperation, then I would urge him to act in accordance with these values”.