Coronavirus Greece: 342 new cases & 9 fatalities

The Greek competent authorities announced today 342 new cases of coronavirus in the country, of which 24 are associated with known outbreaks and 30 were detected following checks at the country’s borders. The total number of cases in Greece is 16.627, of which 55,7% are men.

The cases related to travel from abroad are 2.726 (16,4%) and 6.915 (41,6%) are related to an already known case.

A total of 68 patients are intubated. Their median age is 68 years, 21 (30,9%) are women and the rest are men, while 86,8% of the intubated patients have an underlying condition or are aged 70 years and older.

The patients that have been discharged from the ICU are 192.

There were 9 more recorded deaths today and 366 deaths in total in the country since the beginning of the pandemic, 135 (36,9%) are women and the rest are men.

The median age of the deceased was 78 years and 97,0% had some underlying condition and/or age 70 years and over.